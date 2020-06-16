A black officer stepped in when a white cop had a suspect in a chokehold. She was fired and the town desires an investigation

The incident happened in November 2006. At the time, Officer Cariol Horne had served 19 of the 20 many years essential to acquire her pension, a spokesperson for Horne explained to CNN.

But Horne was fired for intervening and did not qualify for her pension, the city mentioned.

“You cross that skinny blue line, then you get ostracized and addressed truly terribly, I failed to want that to transpire to anybody else,” Horne explained to CNN affiliate WIVB

“So, I missing my pension, [the suspect] did not get rid of his lifestyle, so [he] even now lives to this day due to the fact I did intervene.”