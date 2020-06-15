Wife of Rayshard Brooks say she wishes officers to go to jail

Justin Miller, the Brooks family members lawyer, told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Sunday that a law enforcement officer’s initially remark just after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks is “really disturbing.”

Fulton County District Legal professional Paul Howard’s instructed CNN “we basically get a possibility to listen to the officer’s first assertion just after the capturing took place. And what the officer stated is not that his lifetime was saved. What his statement was, he mentioned, ‘I received him.'”

Miller said he and the loved ones are aware of the “I bought him” assertion.

That was incredibly disturbing to myself, my partner Chris, and Tamika, his widow. Very disturbing,” Miller said.

Miller also discussed the autopsy, stating they have not found the report, but they know some of the matters that will be in it.

“We know he was shot twice in the again. Once in his mid-back and once in his buttocks and all those pictures ended up killing him,” Miller stated.

Relating to fees, Miller mentioned “this is a little different than say George Floyd’s murder since it is however a murder, but the legalities just, they drop in a different way when there is a scuffle and a taser and then a fleeing person who is killed.”

As for what Miller expects the expenses to be, he explained “it almost certainly will not be murder.”

“That’s a pretty really hard factor to cost,” Miller claimed. “You know, you just glance at all the other cases that have been a bit clearer and, you know, just as fatal to the shopper, and they ended up not billed with murder.”

Miller did say it was great people today and town leaders are using techniques “to mitigate difficulties.”

“But it is not justice, and we never actually consider it can ever be justice because a man’s lifetime was taken, children shed a father, and a wife missing a partner.”