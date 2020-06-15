PGA Tour aces coronavirus return

FORT Well worth, Texas — Nicely, it labored.

The PGA Tour pulled it off, conducting its to start with event following a a few-thirty day period hiatus for the reason that of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was carried out properly and efficiently.

For one particular 7 days at the very least, the mission was completed.

It was the to start with mainstream American skilled sporting event that has been staged considering that the pandemic put a pause to each individual activity back again in March.

And, other than the lack of 25,000 spectators for every working day and a couple of good events in the company tents all-around the grounds, the Charles Schwab Challenge and Colonial Nation Club could not have delivered any better this week.

Make no miscalculation: This party was a guinea pig, a take a look at balloon — not just for golf but for every single expert league preparing to restart its season as we all try to go forward in look for of whatsoever the new normalcy will be.

The results this week began with all 148 gamers and their caddies screening detrimental for COVID-19, and it finished with a compelling ultimate-round shootout, with Daniel Berger winning in a playoff and slipping on the signature tartan blazer that will come with victory at Colonial.

At the conclusion of the working day, however, with all kudos likely to Berger, the most vital end video game to the week was not who received, but the simple fact this function safely and securely arrived to the finish line and now the tour might go on with self esteem to this week’s RBC Heritage Championship at Hilton Head, S.C.

“I feel it is long gone about as properly as we could have hoped for,’’ PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stated Sunday. “There’s extra function to be accomplished. This is about a sustained return. But I assume as we sit listed here late in the working day on Sunday, there’s no question that this has been an fantastic week.’’

Monahan was asked if the overriding emotion from the week is relief or enjoyment, and he reported, “I assume it’s a sense of exhilaration. [But] you just cannot have one particular devoid of the other, I guess, in this surroundings.’’

What stored him up at evening main into this historic restart?

“I feel the major problem, given the amount of money of time that we set into our testing and basic safety protocols, was that even however we felt seriously great about the system we had in put, if we noticed the number of tests that were being optimistic or we obtained into a predicament where we ended up working with a amount of good assessments, that’s one thing, candidly, that I lost a lot of rest more than in the months that preceded coming in there,’’ Monahan said. “A good deal of difficulties, but I would say that would possibly have been the most important problem simply because it is the just one that we’ve all been working with, wrestling with, seeking to have an understanding of and hoping to put together for.’’

It was an historic, strange and in some cases transferring 7 days.

“I would say it’s tough to select a favored second simply because there’s so many together the way,’’ Monahan stated. “I consider just everyone staying back together and being on assets on Thursday, recognizing that the PGA Tour was returning, and to see our players back together.

“It’s pretty much like when you went absent for school for the summer months and then you appear back in the drop, those initial few times, seeing folks that you haven’t seen in a when. That was the thing that was, to me, seriously, really potent and significant. And, then when you incorporate on top rated of it the 8:46 minute [the vacated tee time moment of silence to recognize the George Floyd tragedy]. Thursday early morning was definitely, seriously a meaningful instant.’’

Bubba Watson mentioned he didn’t assume the PGA Tour “can do any better’’ than it did this week.

“It’s exciting to be taking part in again,’’ runner-up Collin Morikawa mentioned. “There [were] going to be individuals that variety from all different points of view, regardless of whether they’re frightened, no matter if they’re not frightened, and how do you put everybody alongside one another and have a balanced subject of you have received to do this, you have obtained to do every thing.

“Everyone went by means of the tests, everybody did what they needed to do. We continue to have to follow these rules and retain security and stringent principles with how far we keep from each individual other due to the fact it is still out there.

“Obviously, we really don’t know how undesirable it is at any supplied moment. We really do not know who has it, if they have it, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic, asymptomatic. We just have to be cognizant of what’s all-around us and where by we set ourselves since we want the Tour to maintain taking part in. We want to keep enjoying.’’