Marc Colombo is perfect Giants coach for Andrew Thomas

At some level, Andrew Thomas is going to receive some unique focus. He is a lengthy-bodied, long-armed rookie in have to have of on-subject tutoring from someone with the sizing and expertise to demonstrate to Thomas what he need to do to make it large as an NFL offensive tackle.

There are added benefits to speaking about what has to be carried out and it is ideal if all those discussions are followed up by demonstrating how to get it carried out. Marc Colombo, a major dude, can essentially search down on the 6-foot-5 Thomas and it will not choose very long for the even-keeled 1st-12 months Giants participant from Ga to know his offensive line mentor is in a perpetual point out of amped up.

“I want to inform you, if he gets these men to play like he did … he was tougher than s–t now,’’ Dan Shonka, normal supervisor and nationwide scout at Ourlads’ NFL Scouting Solutions, informed The Put up. “I’m positive he’s gonna mentor these guys, when they get a punch he’s gonna have them sting people today. Marc would knock your ass back when he punched and he was a really bodily player.’’

Thomas, in certain, really should benefit from getting Colombo get the job done with him on a every day foundation. Colombo has not been at this for extremely very long, as he delivers 4 decades performing with the Cowboys’ offensive linemen into his new assignment with the Giants. Colombo, even though, dependent his 10-12 months NFL enjoying job on toughness and utilizing his measurement (6-foot-8, 315 pounds) to get an advantage. Thomas was viewed as the most NFL-completely ready deal with in the NFL draft — he went No. 4 in general — and is anticipated to quickly increase to the best of the depth chart to bookend with Nate Solder as a setting up tackle. An additional rookie tackle, Matt Peart, is taller (6-foot-7) than Thomas and has even longer arms, although Peart will most likely invest his initial season acquiring more robust and in enhancement.

“We’re different animals, we’re distinctive breeds, we’ve got distinctive drills,’’ mentioned Shaun O’Hara, the setting up centre on the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII staff. “When you have an O-line mentor that can basically demonstrate you how to kick — slide or, ‘Hey glimpse, I have dealt with it.’ You got these very long, lanky long-armed tackles, Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart — guess what Marc Colombo was when he came out? He was a tall, lanky to start with-spherical draft select. ‘I battle having very low, how do I handle that?’ He can explain to them about that. ‘How do I end the inside of transfer as a massive, tall man? I acquired to locate a way to take care of all that.’ He can display you mainly because he did it.’’

An additional previous Giants lineman, Chris Snee — a former teammate of Colombo at Boston Faculty — claims he believes Colombo will enable Thomas “tremendously.’’ O’Hara phone calls Thomas “a slam dunk’’ select due to the fact “he’s the finest deal with in the draft.’’

Later this summer season, Colombo will at last get to measurement up Thomas in man or woman and the serious perform will start.