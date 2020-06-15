Jeff Bezos ready to show up prior to Congress, Amazon lawyer claims

The richest man in the globe is prepared to testify ahead of lawmakers probing anti-aggressive business procedures in Silicon Valley, in accordance to reports.

In a letter acquired by the Wall Avenue Journal, attorneys for the e-commerce juggernaut pledged to make Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos “available to testify at a hearing with the other CEOs this summer season,” ending a month-long stare-down involving the two functions.

Bezos’ availability will be contingent on the two sides coming to an settlement on format and the Property Judiciary Committee’s ask for for inner files, in accordance to the report.

The committee has sought Bezos’ testimony about allegations that Amazon works by using details collected from third-bash suppliers to guide the creation of new goods under its residence brand names.

The Wall Street Journal past month noted that Amazon would identify finest-promoting products and solutions from sellers in order to copy them and provide their very own model. Dependent on the report, Amazon’s prior statements to Congress “appear to be deceptive, and possibly criminally bogus or perjurious,” committee users wrote to Bezos.

The report is problematic for Amazon in part due to the fact the organization has denied these types of techniques.

Amazon affiliate typical counsel Nate Sutton explained to Congress in July, “We do not use personal seller facts specifically to compete.”

An Amazon spokesperson did not straight away react to The Post’s request for comment.

Shares of Amazon have been down .4 % Monday afternoon, at $2,534.89.