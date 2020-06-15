Hong Kong Disneyland, shut for five months due to Covid-19, is ready to reopen

Hong Kong (CNN) — On June 18, Hong Kong Disneyland will develop into the world’s next Disney park to reopen.

One particular of the smallest Disney theme parks, it shut on January 26 because of to the world coronavirus crisis and has remained shut because then, with a couple exceptions — namely its lodges and a couple on-web-site dining places.

Shanghai Disneyland was the initially park to reopen, welcoming company back again on May possibly 11. Its reopening gave clues as to what Disney parks all-around the world would glance like publish-coronavirus, with social distancing laws enforced and both equally guests and workers (aka solid associates) sporting encounter masks.

And it appears like Hong Kong Disneyland will adhere to very similar procedures.

Company will be demanded to ebook reservations on the internet at the very least one particular week in progress in purchase to maintain crowd management. Upon arrival, they will have to post to temperature checks, fill out a well being declaration kind and don deal with masks.

Magic Accessibility members, who are the park’s annual pass holders, will get precedence for scheduling reservations.

“We are very pleased to be portion of the Hong Kong community, which has worked really hard and revealed fortitude in how it has taken care of the pandemic,” Stephanie Youthful, the park’s managing director, reported in a statement.

Another big component of the Disney encounter, character interactions, has modified for the coronavirus era. For now, friends won’t be in a position to have up-near activities like photo ops with Mickey, Minnie and enterprise but will be ready to get pleasure from socially distanced things to do like parades and demonstrates.

Since the virus was initially discovered in January, Hong Kong was speedy to enact social hygiene actions. Currently, the city has recorded only 1,110 circumstances and just 4 fatalities.

Though ready for crowds to return, Hong Kong Disneyland has been continuing work on its newest attraction, the Castle of Magical Dreams. Although it isn’t complete nevertheless, readers will be ready to see the castle’s development as it enters its closing phase of construction.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also tough at work on a new “Frozen” themed area , with an area themed all around Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the other characters from the existing report holder for highest-grossing animated movie ever.

Outside the house of larger China, nevertheless, Disney admirers will nevertheless have to hold out to get their concept park deal with. Disney’s parks in California, Florida, Japan and France are at this time shut.