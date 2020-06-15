Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want

“Background should really not be overlooked, but we want not glamorize those people who do not should have our praise,” the petition states. “Instead, allow us honor a real Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.”
There has been renewed countrywide discussion about Confederate memorials as issues of race and racism have taken center phase adhering to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement.
Parsons shared a new update on the petition: “When the thought of replacing all of those monuments with Dolly Parton may possibly feel humorous, the historical past of all those monuments is something but.”
“The wide majority of these monuments to the confederacy have been built in immediate opposition to the reconstruction and civil rights movements of the early 20th century and the 60’s and 70’s,” he wrote. “Memorials to the Confederacy had been supposed, in part, to obscure the terrorism essential to overthrow Reconstruction, and to intimidate African Individuals politically and isolate them from the mainstream of general public everyday living.”
In its place, Parsons wrote, he’d fairly honor Parton — whose “philanthropic coronary heart has unquestionably altered the world for the far better.”
“From the Dollywood basis that has provided guides and scholarships to thousands and thousands of American children, to the millions of dollars she has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Crimson Cross and COVID-19 exploration facilities, Dolly Parton has supplied more to this state and this state than individuals accomplice officers could ever have hoped to just take absent,” the petition reads.
“As a Tennessean, it makes me ill that there are monuments standing in our state that rejoice racist historical figures who did evil issues. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest have been DESPICABLE figures in our condition history and need to be taken care of as this sort of,” she tweeted.
Parsons’ petition experienced garnered extra than 6,200 signatures by Monday afternoon. CNN has attained out to reps for Parton for comment.