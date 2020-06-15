Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want

The Improve.org petition commenced by Alex Parsons claims “Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers.”

“Background should really not be overlooked, but we want not glamorize those people who do not should have our praise,” the petition states. “Instead, allow us honor a real Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.”

There has been renewed countrywide discussion about Confederate memorials as issues of race and racism have taken center phase adhering to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement.

Parsons shared a new update on the petition: “When the thought of replacing all of those monuments with Dolly Parton may possibly feel humorous, the historical past of all those monuments is something but.”