Bubba Wallace won’t treatment about Ray Ciccarelli’s flag stance

Bubba Wallace recently experienced “Black Life Matter” emblazoned on his No. 43 vehicle. Prior to his next race, perhaps he’ll take into consideration including that Ray Ciccarelli “doesn’t genuinely subject.”

Wallace, NASCAR’s only African-American driver, assisted spark the company’s extensively praised new plan to outlaw the existence of customarily omnipresent Confederate flags at NASCAR events, but observed criticism from Ciccarelli, who threatened to give up racing because of to his displeasure with the new stance.

Wallace, 26, hasn’t provided a great deal assumed to Ciccarelli’s comments, mainly simply because the second-area finisher in the 2018 Daytona 500 hasn’t at any time presented any considered to the 50-calendar year-outdated section-time driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Sequence, who has zero wins, zero best-five finishes and has by no means led a lap in 32 job NASCAR races.

“I’ve only noticed one driver, and I would not really contact him a competitor. I haven’t definitely witnessed him much on the track,” Wallace claimed of Ciccarelli on MSNBC. “The men I’m racing with, my peers, they are supportive of NASCAR and supportive of my stance on everything and that signifies a good deal.

“One driver I haven’t read substantially about in yrs doesn’t actually depend, doesn’t genuinely make a difference.”

Wallace formerly mentioned he was “baffled” by Ciccarelli’s because-deleted article on Fb, in which the latter wrote: “Well, it’s been a fun trip and desire come correct but if this is the path NASCAR is headed, we will not participate soon after 2020 year is over,” the submit read through. “I really do not believe in kneeling through Anthem nor taken ppl suitable to fly what ever flag they love.

“I could treatment much less about the Confederate Flag, but there are ppl that do and it does not make them a racist all you are accomplishing is (expletive) one group to cater to another and i ain’t invest the income we are to participate in any political BS!! So almost everything is for SALE!!”