Baker Mayfield’s spouse Emily reacts to his kneeling stance

Emily Mayfield, the spouse of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, took to Instagram over the weekend, reacting to her husband’s nationwide anthem remarks.

Just after Mayfield mentioned Saturday he planned to kneel as a signal of solidarity with black players in the NFL, the 3rd-yr quarterback elaborated on his remarks in an Instagram story.

“Everybody so upset about my remark does not fully grasp the reasoning behind the kneeling in the to start with place… Nate [Boyer] and Kap [Colin Kaepernick] arrived to an agreement that kneeling was the most respectful way to aid our army while also standing up for equality,” Mayfield wrote, noting he’s “okay” with getting rid of fans above his stance.

Emily, who has been married to Mayfield for approximately a calendar year, shared his article on her personal system, including a few hearts in the Browns’ shades. She also reposted a information from the Large Apple Browns supporter account that browse, “Proud of our QB.”

Mayfield also posted a movie of himself on Saturday doing work out in an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt. George Floyd reported “I simply cannot breathe,” as former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck right before his demise.

Nationwide protests have taken position in the wake of Floyd’s death, with a number of NFL players — including Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and Jamal Adams asking the league to “listen to your players” in a Black Life Make a difference video clip.