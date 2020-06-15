Amy Grant shares shots of her coronary heart surgical procedure scar

The “Saved By Really like” hitmaker productively underwent the treatment on June 3 to right a partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a congenital heart issue.

Grant took to Instagram on Sunday to give supporters an update on her surgery and restoration.

The 59-12 months-old Grammy winner likened the practical experience to a “non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” incorporating that the help and prayer she acquired from friends, lovers, and spouse and children was “just pushing me via.”

“My recovery has honestly felt miraculous,” she claimed. “I want to say thank you to each particular person who reported a prayer for me. Prayer modifications almost everything.” She wrote together with a collection of images demonstrating the extensive scar in the center of her upper body.