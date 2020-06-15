17-foot python caught in Florida

But as before long he established eyes on his latest capture, he realized it would be 1 to try to remember.

Kimmel, proprietor of Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, experienced absent out into the Florida Everglades very last 7 days hoping to capture a large Burmese python.

He headed to a secluded island where by he spotted alligator droppings and a black snake — but then came on a big python that he right away knew was distinctive. “My coronary heart began pounding,” Kimmel explained to CNN. “I have caught huge kinds ahead of, but this 1 seemed added big.”

He was definitely intimated by the snake, he claimed, but he is just not recognized as the Python Cowboy for very little. Following a temporary wrestle and a terrible chunk, which was all caught in his YouTube video , Kimmel was equipped to seize the woman snake’s head and properly drag her back to his boat, where by he euthanized her.

Kimmel is waiting on state authorities for an official measurement. When he measured the snake at home, it was about 17 feet long and he estimates that it weighed about 130 to 150 pounds, he said. The largest python captured in Florida was 18 feet, 8 inches long, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The pythons started turning up in the Everglades in the 1980s, most likely abandoned by pet owners when they got too big to handle. Some may have escaped from a breeding facility destroyed during Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Now wildlife officials estimate there may be as many as 100,000 pythons living in the Everglades. The snakes kill native animals including raccoons, otters, birds and even alligators. Kimmel plans to sell the snake's skin on his website. He said he will also receive a payment from Florida's Python Action Team, which pays people to remove the invasive species. "I was proud that I came out on top and I knew that I was going to get a good paycheck out of it," Kimmel said. "But most of all, a snake that size can really get to anything, so I was excited to get this dangerous predator out of the ecosystem."

