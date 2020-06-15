17-foot python caught in Florida

Mike Kimmel with the 17-foot python he caught draped around his neck.

But as before long he established eyes on his latest capture, he realized it would be 1 to try to remember.

Kimmel, proprietor of Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, experienced absent out into the Florida Everglades very last 7 days hoping to capture a large Burmese python.

He headed to a secluded island where by he spotted alligator droppings and a black snake — but then came on a big python that he right away knew was distinctive. “My coronary heart began pounding,” Kimmel explained to CNN. “I have caught huge kinds ahead of, but this 1 seemed added big.”

He was definitely intimated by the snake, he claimed, but he is just not recognized as the Python Cowboy for very little. Following a temporary wrestle and a terrible chunk, which was all caught in his YouTube video, Kimmel was equipped to seize the woman snake’s head and properly drag her back to his boat, where by he euthanized her.

Kimmel is waiting around on condition authorities for an formal measurement. When he measured the snake at house, it was about 17 toes extensive and he estimates that it weighed about 130 to 150 pounds, he stated.

The greatest python captured in Florida was 18 ft, 8 inches lengthy, in accordance to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The pythons started turning up in the Everglades in the 1980s, most possible deserted by pet homeowners when they bought too significant to manage. Some may have escaped from a breeding facility destroyed for the duration of Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Now wildlife officers estimate there may be as lots of as 100,000 pythons dwelling in the Everglades. The snakes kill indigenous animals together with racoons, otters, birds and even alligators.

Kimmel programs to sell the snake’s pores and skin on his website. He mentioned he will also receive a payment from Florida’s Python Motion Workforce, which pays men and women to clear away the invasive species.

“I was very pleased that I came out on best and I knew that I was heading to get a very good paycheck out of it,” Kimmel claimed. “But most of all, a snake that dimension can really get to anything at all, so I was thrilled to get this risky predator out of the ecosystem.”

CNN’s Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

