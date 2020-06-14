Xander Schauffele on why he is lastly succeeding at Colonial

FORT Well worth, Texas — Xander Schauffele entered this week’s Charles Schwab Problem owning played the tournament three instances, spanning eight rounds, two skipped cuts and only a person rating in the 60s.

He’ll tee it up in Sunday’s last spherical with a one-shot direct at 13-less than par following owning shot two 66s and a 65 this 7 days at Colonial.

What presents?

“Playing it additional can make me much more comfortable, of course, so that allows,’’ Shauffele mentioned Saturday. “But I think in many years prior it was significantly windier and I did not engage in the greens as terrific. It is just a consolation aspect. My caddie has gotten superior, as properly, in terms of picking strains and accomplishing his job. So, I believe collectively we have performed a superior occupation planning for this week.’’

Schauffele, who has 4 career PGA Tour victories, will have to stave off some major names on Sunday if he’s heading to get a fifth.

Reigning U.S. Open up champion Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Branden Grace are all 1 shot again at 12-under.

Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are two pictures again at 11-below.

And No. 1 rated Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Abraham Ancer and Corey Connors are just three again at 10-less than.

That’s a good deal of firepower nipping at Schauffele’s heels.

Asked if, with the stout subject, this feels like a important championship, Schauffele claimed, “I think the fans sort of make majors, as nicely, so not having any out right here is a little bit challenging. But you appear at the names on the leaderboard, it is sort of what I expected, just anyone coming out of quarantine needed to enjoy, and I imagine the next three weeks that will seriously exhibit.’’

He said Sunday, with no enthusiasts, might truly feel like an novice party.

“I assume it’ll feel practically like beginner golfing or junior golfing in which we all want to acquire,’’ Schauffele reported. “We all want to compete, and we’re all tremendous aggressive. When we had been young and playing in college or university or in excess of the summer time an beginner timetable, it was tranquil. There weren’t any supporters out, and we all had been sort of heading head-to-head, and anyone preferred it just as significantly as the future guy in line.

“I sort of really feel like it may sort of come to feel like that [Sunday] where by coming down the extend if you are in the hunt, it’ll be genuinely tranquil and anyone is heading to be minding their possess business.’’