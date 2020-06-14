The prime 10 gamers to fit up for Mets and Yankees

Claudell Washington died this 7 days at age 65, and his passing encouraged me to speculate aloud on Twitter where he could rank on the listing of players who invested time in their vocation with both of those the Yankees and the Mets. Washington strike .277 above stretches of four years with the Yankees and .275 his one particular year as a Achieved.

What adopted was a impressive little bit of instantaneous group-sourcing, some of it enjoyment (“Roy Staiger!” cried additional than a single respondent. “Karim Garcia! Marv Throneberry!”) some truly enjoyment (“Bill Sudakis! Armando Benitez! Alvaro Espinoza!” but a good deal of folks took this very seriously simply because … effectively, it is significant.

As such, an attempt at increasing and adjusting the major-5 I did on Twitter to the leading 10. As normally, your pink pen is welcome on this:

1. David Cone: This is the 1 that is a no-brainer. Cone gained 20 game titles for equally teams (1988 for the Mets, 1998 for the Yankees), he has a 3.13 Period as a Met and a 3.91 Era as a Yankee, and a WAR of 19.4 for the Mets, 20.3 for the Yankees. The spirit of this checklist isn’t just to have well-known names who played for equally, but men who executed most effective for both equally. Cone stands by itself applying individuals specs.

2. Curtis Granderson: Granderson’s four many years for the Yankees included two 40-homer outbursts, just one top rated-5 MVP (2011) and a WAR of 14.6. His future 4 several years with the Mets, he was a cornerstone piece on a Globe Series group (and finished 18th in the MVP vote that calendar year), then hit 30 homers (lots of out of the direct-off place) for a playoff workforce in 2016, and he had a 10.1 WAR as a Fulfilled.

3. Darryl Strawberry: We are likely to imagine that Strawberry was considerably extra of a presence on the Yankees groups he played for, even nevertheless in five many years he performed in just 32, 63, 11, 101 and 24 game titles and experienced a modest WAR of 3.. But he did insert a fearsome lefty factor to some superb groups and approved his whole lot as a platoon player. There is no have to have to increase on his 8 exceptional several years with the Mets (252 homers, 35.1 WAR).

4. Orlando Hernandez: Quick to fail to remember, but his two years with the Mets he was a regular and dependable piece of the rotation (18-12, 3.88 Period) even if he did have an unwell-timed personal injury on the eve of the ’06 playoffs. His playoff qualifications as a Yankee (9-3, 2.65) are staggering to behold.

5. Doc Gooden: Gooden’s numbers with the Yankees have been respectable if not overpowering (24-14, 4.67 Period), but his 1996 no-hitter is challenging to overlook, and when paired with his Mets profession warrants leading-5 standing.

6. Carlos Beltran: Irrespective of the faction of individuals who will not ever forgive him for staring at strike a few, he was an all-time Mets offensive participant, and as a Yankee he was both an All-Star and an unquestioned chief.

7. Rickey Henderson: He was an All-Star all four of his full seasons with the Yankees and stole 93 bases in 1988. His one calendar year with the Mets (1999), he was a catalyst to pushing them to the playoffs for the very first time in 11 decades with a .315/.432/.466 slash line.

8. Robin Ventura: A main factor of some wonderful Mets groups from 1999-2001 (and between the greatest Mets no cost-agent signings ever). It is quick to overlook he was an All-Star with the Yankees in 2002, hitting 27 homers and driving in 93 runs while participating in an at any time-stellar third foundation.

9. Bartolo Colon: He revived his profession with the 2011 Yankees immediately after a a single-year PED suspension (8-10, 4.00 Period) before becoming a people hero in three yrs as a Fulfilled (44-34, 3.90)

10. Willie Randolph/Rick Cerone (tie): Both of those had fantastic operates with the Yankees in their primes, and both equally experienced noteworthy 1-year stays with the Mets towards the end of their occupations.

Vac’s Whacks

Recall when the point about baseball that produced you most angry were trash cans and tv screens? That is rapidly turning out to be what we generally simply call “The Golden Age.”

Two Television suggestions this week that I simply cannot maybe endorse any far more ardently: “Quiz” on AMC and “Slow Burn” on Epix. And I can’t hold out to dive into “Laurel Canyon,” at the suggestion of Christopher Russo.

You know who I wish was available to place this nonsense amongst baseball entrepreneurs and baseball gamers and this foolish season of non-negotiation into right point of view? Mr. Marvin Julian Miller.

No one misses live team sports extra than I do, but I have to say if I were being a basketball participant, the closer this total bubble strategy comes to fruition, the harder I have to seem at what daily life within that bubble for three months could essentially imply.

Whack Again at Vac

Properly, I understood that revisiting New York’s all-time uniform numbers record would possibly get some of you conversing, and a great deal of you crafting — but even I couldn’t have predicted the too much to handle reaction. Thank you for that. Thank you for caring. And many thanks most of all for not keeping back. This is the finest section of my position.

At the best, a mea culpa: I’ll stand by just about all of my picks from 00-99, but there is a single that I want I experienced a mulligan (or, if you will, a do-about) on, and that’s 22. I picked Dave DeBusschere. As Mike Pitonza, Jason Raimondo, Bob Weiss, Dan Hogan, Ron Rose, Abe Zuntz, Howard Loox, John Hagen, Frank Lofaro — and, actually no much less than 200 other individuals — pointed out, that range belongs to Mike Bossy.

(And it does. And it kills me: I grew up with Bossy’s poster on my wall. Fantastic as DeBusschere was — and he was — this a single was a whiff. I also assume I might will need to revisit Scott Niedermayer in excess of Rodney Hampton at 27.)

There have been loads of offbeat picks — Joe Calesi campaigned for Eddie Giacomin above Pee Wee Reese at 1 John Hammersley states Pearl Monroe in excess of Thurman Munson at 15 Robert Burnat (and some others) say Don Newcombe in excess of Jerry Koosman at 36, Bruce Zurlnick proposed D’Brickshaw Ferguson about Larry Grantham at 60 — and three other numbers that produced the most solutions:

Lots of want Whitey Ford to at least be offered a share at 16 with Frank Gifford. Numerous, numerous, several, basically — like Bill Gutterding, Vincent Dailey, Vin McArdle, Bill Zifchak, Danny Contartesi, Bruce Copp, Danny Contartesi, Carmine Fazzari.

Robert Greeney, Norman Berk and Rick Bause provided Emlen Tunnell in excess of Tug McGraw at 45. And between the dozens who imagined Mariano Rivera ought to be specified a share of hallowed 42 with Jackie Robinson had been Jeff Hookey, Mel Gross, Gregg Laskoski, Ray Southard and Frank Boccicchio.

Then there was Leo Kibler, amongst these not at all content to see Alex Rodriguez at 13: “To set that cheater in amongst Joe Namath and Gil Hodges is an complete disgrace.”