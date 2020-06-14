Lesotho murder: Former PM and spouse paid out legal gang, courtroom papers say

Thabane ordered the strike on Lipolelo Thabane to allow for his existing spouse Maesaiah to come to be the first woman, Lesotho police commissioner Paseka Mokete said in an affidavit.

Lipolelo Thabane was fatally shot by gunmen close to her house in the capital Maseru in June 2017.

She was negotiating a divorce from Thabane prior to her dying.

The documents state that the primary minister and his wife allegedly achieved with the head of a gang and promised them $177,000 and careers to kill Lipolelo in advance of his inauguration as primary minister, law enforcement reported in the affidavit.