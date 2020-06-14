Jawan Killed, 3 Wounded In Pak Shelling Along Line of Command In J&K

Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night time. (Representational impression)

New Delhi:

An military jawan was killed and three other individuals were being severely wounded all through large exchange of firing in between India and Pakistan together the line of command in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to resources, Pakistani forces Pakistan resorted to large firing and shelling in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing powerful retaliation by the Indian Military.

Four Indian Army staff were being wounded in the Pakistani firing and ended up immediately evacuated to medical center, where by just one of them died because of to accidents, the officers stated.

This is the 3rd casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling on ahead posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this thirty day period.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, even though on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh misplaced his lifetime in a related incident in Rajouri sector.

There is flare up alongside the line of conflict on the two sides of Peerpanjal mountains. On Friday, a lady was killed and two other persons have been hurt in Pakistani shelling in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

