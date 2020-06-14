Delhi Stories Around 2,000 Coronavirus Cases For Next Consecutive Day

On Friday, Delhi had documented its highest one-working day spike of 2,137 COVID-19 situations (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi, whose overall health infrastructure is grappling with the massive coronavirus load, has documented more than 2,000 cases for the next consecutive working day. With 2,134 folks testing positive for the virus on Saturday, the countrywide capital’s grand full has arrived at 38,958.

57 folks died in the last 24 hours, taking the deaths depend to 1,271.

On Friday, Delhi experienced claimed its highest single-day spike of 2,137 COVID-19 cases. Its full rely had crossed the 36,000 mark and the range of fatalities had climbed to 1,214.

In the last 24 hours, 1,547 men and women were being fixed of the illness which has killed lakhs across the globe. This is the largest amount of recoveries recorded in the nationwide capital in a day.

Delhi now has 22,742 active instances. 14, 945 people have recovered so considerably.

Delhi is the third worst coronavirus-strike point out in the region soon after Maharashtra and Gujarat. There have been reviews on social media of COVID-19 sufferers becoming turned absent by hospitals, citing non-availability of beds. He had claimed that some hospitals were being doing “mischiefs” and there was no scarcity of beds.

Mr Kejriwal earlier this 7 days introduced that Delhi’s COVID-19 beds would be reserved for citizens. His final decision, nevertheless, was overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

He, on Saturday, tweeted an charm trying to find volunteer medical doctors to give totally free telephonic session to people today.

Union House Minister Amit Shah and Wellbeing Minister Dr Severe Vardhan will fulfill Mr Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday to critique the coronavirus situation in the countrywide capita

Users of the SDMA (Condition Catastrophe Administration Authority) will also go to, the Household Ministry tweeted Saturday night, incorporating that Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS (All India Institute of Healthcare Sciences) would also be existing.