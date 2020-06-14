5.5 Earthquake Strikes In close proximity to Rajkot In Gujarat, Suggests Centre For Seismology

Epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck around Gujarat’s Rajkot at 8.13 PM Sunday, according to the Nationwide Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot, according to a report generated by the NCS web-site.

No injuries, deaths or damages have been documented so considerably.

According to the map on the NCS internet site, the quake struck around 85 km from Bhuj, the web page of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on January 26, 2001 that reportedly killed about 20,000 people today and left in excess of 1.5 lakh many others hurt.

Fewer than 30 minutes right after the Gujarat quake, a 2.9 magnitude tremor was recorded 90 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance to the NCS.

Sunday night’s earthquakes have been the most recent in a series of insignificant and average quakes to have hit sections of northern India the most recent was a very low-intensity quake (2.1 magnitude) that struck in close proximity to Gurgaon in Haryana, with tremors felt in Delhi as properly.

As a lot of as 14 quakes have hit the national money, or close by regions, in the past two months, with a 4.5 magnitude party in close proximity to Haryana’s Rohtak the biggest.

Specialists have performed down worries these are a prelude to a significant-scale seismic event.

The Delhi-NCR area has various fault traces that make earthquakes but also feels the effects of quakes from as significantly absent as Nepal and Afghanistan’s Hindukush Mountains.

Nevertheless, BK Bansal, the Director of the National Centre for Seismology, pressured this 7 days that it was needed to consider precautionary steps.

Other earthquakes in the latest times consist of a 4.3 magnitude occasion that strike Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands at 2.17 am on Wednesday and a 3.9 magnitude quake that strike 14 km north of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir at 8.16 am Tuesday.

