Selena Gomez’s ‘The Damaged Hearts Gallery’ to make theatrical debut this summer months

The movie studio announced Tuesday that they are releasing “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” in theaters on July 10. This is the to start with significant theatrical release from the studio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which is government made by Selena Gomez, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Moi Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. It marks the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky.

“Hearing from more female writers and administrators is incredibly much necessary,” Gomez reported in a statement. “Natalie is a wonderful expertise and I am joyful to be a element of her debut movie. I recognize people’s problems concerning returning to activities we all cherished prior to COVID-19. I hope absolutely everyone will pay attention to scientists’ suggestions and take into account others’ well being and basic safety even though making the most of the movie theater encounter.”

July marks a significant moment for the movie business. Some of the most predicted films of the yr such as Disney’s stay-motion “Mulan,” Warner Brother’s “Tenet” and Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” will all hit theaters.