Sara Ali Khan Sums Up 2020 In Her Anticipations vs Actuality Put up

Earning the best use of Flashback Friday, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a set of pictures from her 2018 film Kedarnath. In of the photographs, Sara can be seen sitting quite, with mountains in the backdrop, while in the next shot, the 24-12 months-aged actress can be noticed putting on a dress and a puffer jacket as she gets her hair styled. The 3rd photograph appears to be from an motion sequence as Sara’s face is covered with a large amount of paint. She hilariously captioned the article: Expectation, truth, truth in 2020.” She additional the hashtag #flashbackfriday and #kedarnath. Sara’s article was flooded with LOL emojis. “Fact of lifestyle,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Relatable,” included a further.

Sara Ali Khan has been entertaining her followers by sharing throwback images and videos on her Instagram profile. A handful of days back, she shared a photo from her childhood times. Examine it out right here:

Previously, Sara posted a video from her pre-transformation times and she wrote: “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown version. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha.”

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors created her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, together with Sushant Singh Rajput. She also starred in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara’s previous theatrical release was Imtiaz Ali’s Adore Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan’s remarkable line-up of movies features David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has signed Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.