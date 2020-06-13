Sara Ali Khan Sums Up 2020 In Her Anticipations vs Actuality Put up

Cory Weinberg by June 13, 2020 Top News

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikha95)

Highlights

  • Sara shared throwback pics on Instagram&#13
  • She posted many photographs from the sets of Kedarnath&#13
  • Sara included the hashtag #flashbackfriday to her article

New Delhi:

Earning the best use of Flashback Friday, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a set of pictures from her 2018 film Kedarnath. In of the photographs, Sara can be seen sitting quite, with mountains in the backdrop, while in the next shot, the 24-12 months-aged actress can be noticed putting on a dress and a puffer jacket as she gets her hair styled. The 3rd photograph appears to be from an motion sequence as Sara’s face is covered with a large amount of paint. She hilariously captioned the article: Expectation, truth, truth in 2020.” She additional the hashtag #flashbackfriday and #kedarnath. Sara’s article was flooded with LOL emojis. “Fact of lifestyle,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Relatable,” included a further.

Look at out Sara Ali Khan’s article right here:

Sara Ali Khan has been entertaining her followers by sharing throwback images and videos on her Instagram profile. A handful of days back, she shared a photo from her childhood times. Examine it out right here:

Previously, Sara posted a video from her pre-transformation times and she wrote: “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown version. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha.”

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors created her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, together with Sushant Singh Rajput. She also starred in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara’s previous theatrical release was Imtiaz Ali’s Adore Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan’s remarkable line-up of movies features David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has signed Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

live news

English Premier League gamers to dress in Black Lives Issue instead of their names on jerseys

June 12, 2020

File Spike Of Around 2,000 COVID-19 Conditions In Delhi, Tally Crosses 36,000

June 12, 2020
Coronavirus Delhi - No Shortage Of COVID-19 Beds, Says Delhi Government: NDTV Reality Check

Hyderabad Gentleman Buried By Diverse Spouse and children: Gandhi Medical center Accused Of Botch-Up

June 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *