Prince Harry writes to Ghanaian veteran to congratulate him for fundraising attempts

Prince Harry applauded the veteran for getting up the challenging undertaking for a very good trigger.
“Even at ’95 several years young’ I envision it was not an quick process,” he wrote in the letter to Hammond and which was observed by CNN.
“On the other hand, provided the service and selflessness you have demonstrated all through your lifetime, it does not surprise me that you would get on a challenge this sort of as this — and that you wanted to stroll even much more miles. As you reported you, it is remarkable!”
“He’s a veteran and I am a veteran. I sat quietly and imagined around … his achievements and imagined why not, if he has completed it in Britain, at 95 decades old, I can do it myself,” he informed CNN at the time.
The two Hammond and Moore fought in Myanmar, then regarded as Burma in Globe War II. Hammond says he served as a mechanic in the army wherever he was attached to the 3rd Gold Coast regiment as an infantryman, preventing along with the British military.
Prince Harry praised each veterans whose achievements, he mentioned experienced established a “good illustration to the globe” on the importance of company to one’s neighborhood.
Last year, through a celebration for Commonwealth troopers in the United kingdom, Hammond satisfied with the Queen and users of the Royal Spouse and children, together with Prince Harry whom he took a liking to. ”This guy in particular, Prince Harry, I glued myself to him since he is also a soldier, he’s been to Afghanistan, and we spoke about the military, my battalion. We exchanged suggestions. It was superb,” he told CNN.
Recalling the meeting, Prince Harry mentioned in his letter that it was “an honor and a pleasure” to satisfy with the veteran. ”It was an honour and a satisfaction to fulfill you at the Discipline of Remembrance in London very last yr, and Meghan and I ship you our warmest needs,” he included.