Nepal Parliament Votes On New Map Which Features Indian Territory

The opposition Nepali Congress experienced reported it would vote in favour of the modification (File)

Kathmandu/New Delhi:

Nepal’s parliament nowadays voted on a constitutional amendment invoice in a exclusive session to update the country’s map, which includes a extend of land higher in the mountains that India claims as its have. The Household of Reps opened the dialogue on the amendment bill, which was set for voting following the deliberations were being in excess of.

All the 258 votes were being in favour and the house has a full power of 275, so the modification monthly bill was handed by a two-3rd majority.

Last thirty day period, Nepal’s ruling occasion experienced cleared the map, drawing intense reaction from India, which explained the transfer as “unilateral” and not based mostly on historical facts. The opposition Nepali Congress had mentioned it would vote in favour of the amendment, amid friction with India above the problem.

Now that it has been passed, it will be despatched to the Countrywide Assembly where it will go through a equivalent procedure.

The Nationwide Assembly will have to give lawmakers 72 hrs to go amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any. Following the National Assembly passes the invoice, it will be submitted to the President for authentication, following which the bill will be incorporated in the Structure.

The new map – designed general public last thirty day period – demonstrates a sliver of land on the east of river Kali, jutting out from the northwestern idea of Nepal. The location includes the Lipulekh Go in Uttarakhand and also Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, which are very strategic spots which India has been guarding considering the fact that the 1962 war with China.

India maintains that these are component of Uttarakhand.

“These synthetic enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, experienced stated past thirty day period. “Nepal is effectively knowledgeable of India’s steady placement on this make any difference and we urge the Federal government of Nepal to chorus from these unjustified cartographic assertion and regard India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he had added.

Army Main Standard MM Naravane nowadays reported that India has a pretty strong partnership with Nepal. “We have a quite powerful relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have really sturdy people today to folks link. Our relation with them has usually been robust and will continue being solid in the foreseeable future,” Common Naravane was quoted as expressing by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)