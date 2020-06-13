Lesotho murder: Former PM and spouse paid felony gang, court docket papers say

Thabane ordered the strike on Lipolelo Thabane to permit his current spouse Maesaiah to become the 1st woman, Lesotho law enforcement commissioner Paseka Mokete stated in an affidavit.

Lipolelo Thabane was fatally shot by gunmen in the vicinity of her household in the money Maseru in June 2017.

She was negotiating a divorce from Thabane in advance of her demise.

The documents condition that the key minister and his wife allegedly achieved with the head of a gang and promised them $177,000 and work opportunities to kill Lipolelo in advance of his inauguration as key minister, law enforcement explained in the affidavit.