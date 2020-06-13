Katrin Davidsdottir severs ties with CrossFit in fallout from founder’s tweets above George Fllyd

“I am actually ashamed, disappointed & angry by what has been going on for these earlier days with an group I devote myself to, get the job done really hard for & so proudly stand for,” the Icelandic athlete crowned “fittest girl on the world” just after successful the 2015 and 2016 titles posted Friday on Instagram.

Glassman was forced to stop Tuesday soon after a sequence of controversial tweets referencing Floyd’s death. Now less than pressure for CrossFit’s failure to just take a community stance on the subject, Glassman took to social media very last Saturday to criticize a statement from the Institute for Health Metrics and Analysis contacting racism a community health and fitness situation by responding “Floyd-19.”

In a stick to-up tweet, Glassman stated the health and fitness study institute’s coronavirus product “unsuccessful,” and he criticized it for modeling a “alternative to racism.”

There was a furious response, with Reebok and other partners reducing ties with the health and fitness model. Glassman apologized for producing a “rift” in the CrossFit local community, but stress continued to mount.