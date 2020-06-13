Katrin Davidsdottir severs ties with CrossFit in fallout from founder’s tweets above George Fllyd

“I am actually ashamed, disappointed & angry by what has been going on for these earlier days with an group I devote myself to, get the job done really hard for & so proudly stand for,” the Icelandic athlete crowned “fittest girl on the world” just after successful the 2015 and 2016 titles posted Friday on Instagram.
In a stick to-up tweet, Glassman stated the health and fitness study institute’s coronavirus product “unsuccessful,” and he criticized it for modeling a “alternative to racism.”
There was a furious response, with Reebok and other partners reducing ties with the health and fitness model. Glassman apologized for producing a “rift” in the CrossFit local community, but stress continued to mount.
“What we have right now is not a modify I can stand by I imagine we can and ought to do superior than this,” extra Davidsdottir in her Instagram assertion.
The 27-12 months-outdated Davidsdottir, a former gymnast, is just one the branded health and fitness competitions most high-profile contenders, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram.