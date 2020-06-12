Photographer Seunggu Kim captures Seoul’s artificial ‘mountains’

Published by Stella Ko, CNN

Plush eco-friendly pine trees are densely planted on rocky hills exterior a towering apartment block in Seoul. They resemble South Korea’s famed Dodamsambong Peaks, but are just a portion of the measurement.

This beautification development, recognized as “jingyeong sansu,” seeks to recreate the country’s most well known mountains — on a much more compact scale — outdoors luxury condominium complexes and personal villas.

The synthetic mountains are built by actual estate builders hoping to boost the buildings’ feng shui — and marketplace price. Some citizens also believe that they bring the therapeutic electric power of nature to their entrance doors.

Seoul-centered photographer Seunggu Kim has been capturing these unconventional structures given that 2011. In that time, he has visited about 30 apartment complexes equipped with grandiose rock gardens and tree-lined hills.

The rocky structure look comparable to South Korea’s famed Dodamsambong Peaks, but are a fraction of the sizing. Credit score: Seunggu Kim

Owning spent his 20s performing on design web-sites, Kim was frequently amongst the very first people today to witness the months-extensive method of reproducing the country’s finest acknowledged mountains.

Staff first establish a basic Styrofoam mold, which is secured on or all-around the condominium block, he mentioned. Then they go over it with soil, just before planting bouquets and trees.

The constructions are generally accompanied by engravings describing the constructive vitality every mountain is thought to provide, from fertility and aspiration to peace of thoughts.

“I understood this is not just an artificial landscape but a new natural environment that brings together custom and philosophy,” Kim said in a phone job interview. “It is appealing to see how capitalistic it has grow to be.”

The mountains’ extravagant price tag — up to $2 million for a structure up to 20 meters tall — signify they are normally located in luxury apartment complexes. Only significant-good quality supplies are made use of, which includes pricey rocks and bonsai, and every mountain is taken care of by a team of industry experts.

Uniquely Korean

Mountains include all over 70% of the Korean peninsula and are an integral section of Korean identity. The legendary story of Korea’s basis starts in the Taebaek mountain vary.

In accordance to Korean legend, Hwan-ung descended from heaven and was approached by a bear that wanted to be a female. Hwan-ung instructed the bear to take in garlic and herbs for 100 times in a cave. It worked, and the bear-lady later married Hwan-ung and gave birth to Dangun, who established the kingdom in 2333 BC.

Whilst a lot of look at the legend to be a fantasy, North Korean archaeologists claimed to have found Dangun’s grave at the foot of Taebaek mountain in close proximity to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, and crafted a mausoleum at the internet site in 1994 to venerate him.

Now, mountains on both equally sides of the border between North and South Korea are believed to deliver luck and fortune. Each nations around the world rejoice the basis of Korea — the day the heavens opened to Hwan-ung — on October 3 every single 12 months.

“You will find a optimistic and shamanistic perception in direction of mountains in Korea, so it is really like compressing it and bringing it back into a metropolis exactly where there is deficiency of nature,” said Kim. “My do the job is to discover Korean landscapes that even now exist in modern-day modern society.”

Kim photographed a 4-meter-tall recreation of Mount Kumgang in the condominium complex. Credit rating: Seunggu Kim

Some of the additional well-liked layouts are Mount Seorak, in the Taebaek mountain variety of Gangwon province, and Jeju Island’s Halla, the country’s greatest mountain.

Mount Kumgang in North Korea is also preferred, as South Korean travelers have been unable to check out the real thing because 2008, due to political tensions.

Again to character

The level of popularity of synthetic landscapes suggests that inhabitants are trying to strengthen their bond with nature immediately after a long time of speedy urbanization. It is really this attempt to reconnect that Kim seeks to seize in his pictures, according to curator Haeni Park.

“Through his get the job done, Kim reveals his comprehension of the truth of our society, where by persons living in cities that can be instead bleak really take solace, if only for a instant, from the colorful artificial constructions,” she wrote in her curatorial statement for Kim’s 2015 exhibition “A Record of Landscapes.”

“(The bogus mountains) represent an substitute landscape that metropolis-dwellers had to settle for,” suggests Kim. Credit score: Seunggu Kim

For Kim, this simulacrum of character arrives as mo shock, provided the country’s topographic limits.

“South Korea has formulated a compressed throwaway lifestyle, as we have somewhat fantastic amount of money of assets but not enough time and area to invest (them),” said Kim. “(The faux mountains) signify an substitute landscape that town-dwellers had to accept.”

Getting pleasure

Kim has photographed the very same constructions about several decades in purchase to observe seasonal modifications in their condition and color. He to begin with noticed “kitsch” landscape layout as one of the signs of fast economic advancement in South Korea. But he has because developed to enjoy the mountains’ attractiveness and the “therapeutic” influence they have, he stated.

“At times when I am out there photographing bogus hills, old residents come up to me and make clear the significance of the mountain with so significantly delight, as if they are real and they very own it,” the photographer recalled. “I discovered that sense of possession quite exceptional.”

Kim stated that, now, men and women have experienced to come across different approaches to get pleasure from character and take it easy. He calls it “fast culture,” and it truly is the wider theme of his lifelong attempt to capture how South Korean urbanites deal with their “relentless desire to discover pleasure in the toughest occasions.”

His other ongoing sequence on daily life in South Korea’s metropolitan areas attributes images of citizens trying to cling onto their leisure areas — irrespective of what else is heading on — such as a guy going for walks his doggy subsequent to a flooded park and a jam-packed swimming pool in the middle of Seoul.

Kim photographed a packed swimming pool by the city’s Han river in 2016. Credit rating: Seunggu Kim

Kim sees himself as an observer or recorder, instead than an artist. He hopes his shots present a real looking depiction of South Korea’s capitalistic culture.

“I want to reveal the identification of fashionable Korea — an ironic, optimistic and joyful Korean culture, and its twisted customer culture.”