PGA Tour’s restart was a lovely and welcome sight

FORT Really worth, Texas — It was stunning.

The coloration of the grass on the greens and fairways appeared greener and much more radiant than even Augusta Nationwide on its finest working day.

The cloudless sunny sky that tipped the temperatures higher than 90 levels and baked Colonial Country Club seemed far more fantastic than at any time right before.

The popular statue of Ben Hogan in entrance of the clubhouse, adorned with a experience masking to commemorate the era we reside in at the instant, appeared like Michelangelo’s “David’’ in Florence, Italy.

The first spherical of the initially PGA Tour match performed since the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed sports activities and almost everything else in the planet in March was getting place, and it did not seriously make any difference who was playing or who was major the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

The truth 148 players have been competing in a actual, stay sporting celebration with a final result in the balance — to come Sunday evening — was a welcome sight.

It was lovely.

The 8:46 a.m. tee time that was vacated for engage in on the tee sheet and established apart to realize the racial injustice George Floyd confronted in his tragic Memorial Working day dying in the custody of Minneapolis police was potent.

Three horns sounded and everyone on the golfing program, anywhere they have been, paused. Some bowed their heads in prayer, some basically reflected. The environment was peaceful, somber.

Ryan Palmer, a indigenous Texan and a member at Colonial, was given the honor of hanging the first shot of the event, at 6:50 a.m.

“I was a minimal anxious, but really remarkable,’’ Palmer reported. “I’m honored that they requested me to do it. It was a great emotion to be that individual.’’

Justin Rose, who gained the 2018 Colonial with four rounds in the 60s and none larger than 66, stormed to the early guide with a 7-underneath 63 with his early morning tee time.

Harold Varner III matched Rose’s 63 with just one of his individual in the afternoon wave of tee times, remarkably hitting all 18 greens in regulation — just the third participant in the earlier 25 several years to attain that feat.

Brian Harman, who was in that first group with Palmer, shot 65 and was the initially low-amount chief in the clubhouse.

“I was undoubtedly nervous to start out,’’ Harman said. “It appears like eternally ago when we completed Thursday of The Gamers. It was pleasant to get out of the dwelling.’’

It was lovely for all of us to get out of the home.

Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer and Collin Morikawa all shot 6-beneath 64s to stand just one shot out of the direct.

The energy-broker threesome of No. 1 ranked Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Brooks Koepka and No. 3 Jon Rahm were conspicuously and astonishingly tranquil. McIlroy and Koepka shot 2-under and Rahm 1-less than.

Phil Mickelson, donning mirrored sunglasses that had him looking straight out of central casting as a state trooper, experienced it heading at 4-under by 10 holes and leaked oil on the way dwelling to finish with a disappointing 1-less than 69.

But, on this day, it hardly mattered who shot 65 or who shot 75, or who place them selves in excellent placement or who set them selves up to possible overlook the slash.

They ended up participating in golfing for authentic once again, with scorecards in their pockets and a seven-determine winner’s examine in the stability and a Television audience starved for are living sports the past three months soaking each individual bit of it up.

“It’s just enjoyable to just get again out there,’’ Varner mentioned. “It did not make a difference if I shot 80 nowadays. I appreciate taking part in golfing, but you really don’t know it till it is taken away.’’

As a person of the extremely couple fortunate plenty of to be on site to witness this historic occasion, I felt an mind-boggling feeling of joy and aid to be masking a are living sporting occasion yet again when, a few months back, it was tough to visualize when that second would come.

This has been a striving, nervous time for most people today — some substantially, a lot more than many others. And, with the comprehension that sports activities is the toy shop in life’s shopping mall and not to be in comparison to other substantially more significant segments of modern society, staying a sportswriter when there are no live sports to include is not a at ease spot to be.

So, in my little corner of the universe, getting at Colonial and chronicling a sporting occasion for the to start with time in a quarter of a yr was a quite relaxed place to be. It felt all-natural. It felt normal.

It was wonderful.