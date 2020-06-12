Nicki Minaj groups with Tekashi 6ix9ine for ‘Trollz’

The rappers are releasing a new single titled “Trollz,” a part of proceeds from which will go to charity.

Minaj confirmed the collaboration on Instagram Wednesday.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz which include merch products, will be heading immediately to The Bail Task Inc. [@bailproject],” a caption on a photograph of the pair examine. “The fund gives cost-free bail support to low-money people today who cannot pay for to fork out bail though awaiting their trial.”

“We want to shield and help the thousands of brave men and women performing on the entrance strains of social justice, applying their voices to need AN End to the targeting and killing of Black Us residents by the police,” the caption also stated.