Microsoft hits pause on selling law enforcement facial recognition tech

Microsoft on Thursday said it would await federal regulation ahead of selling facial recognition to law enforcement departments, building it the most recent big company to back absent from the surveillance business enterprise pursuing protests versus law enforcement brutality.

The announcement came a working day right after rival Amazon declared it was pausing police use of its “Rekognition” service for a 12 months, whilst IBM also claimed this week it no for a longer period is usually giving the computer software and that technological innovation should not encourage racial injustice.

In a statement, Redmond, Wash.-centered Microsoft claimed it has extended labored on enacting concepts and legislation for the software’s use.

“We do not sell our facial recognition engineering to US police departments nowadays, and right up until there is a potent national legislation grounded in human legal rights, we will not market this know-how to police,” the company stated in a assertion. The Washington Put up very first noted the news.

Microsoft is updating its evaluation processes for all customers hunting to extensively roll out the technology as perfectly, it explained, without specifying how.

The demise past month of George Floyd, a black man pinned down by a white officer who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, has prompted globally protests in opposition to racial injustice.

Issues have also risen about whether facial recognition could be utilised against protesters unfairly.

Exploration discovered that encounter investigation and identification normally were much less exact for persons with darker skin tones, incorporating to activists’ issues that fake matches could guide to unjust arrests.

Matt Cagle, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, claimed in a statement, “When even the makers of face recognition refuse to sell this surveillance engineering due to the fact it is so risky, lawmakers can no more time deny the threats to our legal rights and liberties.”

Congress has weighed attainable regulation for months.

Police departments even now do the job with other suppliers these types of as Idemia. Microsoft and Amazon did not immediately respond to a ask for for remark on regardless of whether their bans provided other forms of law enforcement, these kinds of as an unnamed jail, to which Microsoft had explained it agreed to supply the program.