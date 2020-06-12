Michelle Silvertino: Outcry around dying of Filipino female stranded all through coronavirus lockdown

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was discovered unconscious on a footbridge alongside a major freeway in the funds Manila on June 5.

The mother of four had attempted to capture a bus to her property in Calabanga, Camarines Sur province — far more than 400 kilometers southeast of Manila (250 miles) — but because of Covid-19 quarantine actions no public transport was operating, in accordance to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines

Silvertino walked from Quezon Town, just north of Manila, to Pasay Metropolis to the south, with hopes of catching a ride from there, CNN Philippines noted. But that proved to be futile and she turned stranded on a footbridge for various days, exactly where she was located unconscious and later declared dead at the clinic.

Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino trended on Twitter. People throughout the region have joined the social media campaign calling for justice and criticizing the authorities for not accomplishing ample to assist stranded staff like Silvertino.