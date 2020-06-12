Michelle Silvertino: Outcry around dying of Filipino female stranded all through coronavirus lockdown

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was discovered unconscious on a footbridge alongside a major freeway in the funds Manila on June 5.
Silvertino walked from Quezon Town, just north of Manila, to Pasay Metropolis to the south, with hopes of catching a ride from there, CNN Philippines noted. But that proved to be futile and she turned stranded on a footbridge for various days, exactly where she was located unconscious and later declared dead at the clinic.
Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino trended on Twitter. People throughout the region have joined the social media campaign calling for justice and criticizing the authorities for not accomplishing ample to assist stranded staff like Silvertino.
Silvertino’s plight is shared by a lot of Filipino staff who became stranded for the duration of the lockdown as they were unable to journey residence due to the restrictions.
“We’re like beggars below. All we want is to go home to our households,” one particular passenger informed the information agency.
The outcry over Silvertino’s loss of life, nonetheless, achieved the presidential palace and on Thursday the govt announced it would assistance stranded employees in the country return household.
“No a single desired this to transpire, but we will now take techniques to make absolutely sure what happened to Michelle would not materialize yet again. We have a new coverage to aid all those people stranded in airports and bus terminals,” Roque mentioned.
The assertion included that stranded staff will undergo immediate testing for Covid-19 just before remaining identified transportation.