Lonnie Walker: NBA player reveals he was sexually abused at a youthful age

On Thursday in an Instagram write-up, Walker discovered that he was sexually abused when he was younger.

“The authentic truth as to why I commenced doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking product for me,” Walker explained.

“Through the summertime of my 5th quality year I was all over far more household. Some that names will be left by yourself I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even acquired accustomed to it because staying at that age you do not know what is what,” Walker wrote.

He explained he “experienced a frame of mind that my hair was a thing that I can manage. My hair was what I can make and build and be mine. And it gave my self-confidence.”