Grammy Awards to rename controversial ‘urban’ group

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the greatest city up to date album prize will be renamed ideal progressive R&B album forward of next year’s ceremony as part of the organization’s “dedication to evolve with the musical landscape.”

The rechristening — which is a person of 9 critical adjustments to its awards and nominations method — is “intended to spotlight albums that consist of the additional progressive factors of R&B and might contain samples and features of hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic tunes,” the academy mentioned.

“It may well also include production aspects located in pop, euro-pop, region, rock, folk, and option.”

Harvey Mason Jr., chairman and interim CEO of the Recording Academy, claimed in a statement that important policies and pointers have been launched for the 63rd Yearly Grammy Awards “to make certain the Grammy Awards are inclusive and replicate the recent condition of the tunes business.”