Garth Brooks is hitting the road this for a travel-in concert series

The state singer declared on Thursday that he is heading to complete at a push-in theater on June 27. But this is the best component for his enthusiasts: The live performance will air dwell at 300 drive-ins throughout the place.

“They are going to operate it just like a frequent concert, but this is going to be all in excess of North The us, just one night only,” Brooks stated on “Excellent Early morning The usa.” “We are excited due to the fact this is a motive to get out of the property, but at the exact same time you get to stick to all the Covid policies from just about every specific point out and you get to have entertaining and continue to be within just the guidelines of social distancing … we are contacting it ‘social distancing partying.'”

Tickets for Brooks’ concert go on sale June 19 and will cost $100. Travel-in areas will be announced on June 15.

Generate-in concerts , with persons socially distanced in their cars, are popping up in areas of Europe and during the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic places a keep on large general public gatherings.