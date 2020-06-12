Dave Chappelle drops really hard hitting ‘8:46’ specific

The 27-moment monologue is entitled “8:46,” which is the total of time previous Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck before he died.

“This gentleman kneeled on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you envision that?!” Chappelle states in the course of his standup. “This kid considered he was going to die, he realized he was going to die. He identified as for his useless mom.”

Chappelle noted that eerily adequate “8:46” is also the time of day when the comedian was born.

Proper off the bat, Chappelle acknowledges that the socially-distanced performance, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, is “bizarre and significantly less than perfect situations to do a present.”