Bronx teenager suffers facial fractures after allegedly currently being tased by NYPD, lawyer tells CNN

Jahmel Leach, 16, was left with facial fractures and hurt to his jaw, according to law firm Mark Shirian.
The New York Law enforcement Office did not immediately answer concerns about Leach’s arrest, indicating the matter was under inner evaluate.
A source with expertise of the investigation explained to CNN that a 16-yr-aged was arrested in the Bronx on June 1, immediately after police observed the person pour an unknown liquid on a trash pile in the middle of the highway and light it on fireplace.
In accordance to his law firm, Leach was walking dwelling at the time, and was not element of any protests or rioting. Leach denies the allegations versus him and has not been billed, Shirian told CNN.
“They had no grounds to arrest him,” Shirian stated. “Are we going to let them to police the youth in that way?”
Leach’s spouse and children gave a press convention on Thursday, with supporters sporting shirts expressing “Justice for Jahmel Leach.” Leach’s spouse and children alleged that he was produced to his moms and dads only partially clothed, in a healthcare facility gown.
“I desire justice, and I is not going to quit right until I get it,” Leach’s mother Daisy Acevedo said throughout the news meeting.
Mayor Invoice de Blasio referred to as for the inside police investigation to be finished with “pace and transparency.”
“I want to make guaranteed we get the reality, and I want to make confident we adhere to through centered on what the points inform us,” De Blasio said Thursday.