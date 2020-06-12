Bronx teenager suffers facial fractures after allegedly currently being tased by NYPD, lawyer tells CNN

Jahmel Leach, 16, was left with facial fractures and hurt to his jaw, according to law firm Mark Shirian.

The New York Law enforcement Office did not immediately answer concerns about Leach’s arrest, indicating the matter was under inner evaluate.

A source with expertise of the investigation explained to CNN that a 16-yr-aged was arrested in the Bronx on June 1, immediately after police observed the person pour an unknown liquid on a trash pile in the middle of the highway and light it on fireplace.

In accordance to his law firm, Leach was walking dwelling at the time, and was not element of any protests or rioting. Leach denies the allegations versus him and has not been billed, Shirian told CNN.