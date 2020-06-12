2 Bengal Lecturers Suspended For Educating From Alphabet Guide

State Education minister said the book was launched by the college by itself. (Representational image)

Kolkata:

The West Bengal govt on Thursday suspended two ladies lecturers in East Burdwan district on the demand of training pre-main college students from an English alphabet guide consisting of a part derogatory to the individuals with darkish complexion.

Even though presenting the alphabets with corresponding text and images, the guide claims U is for “Unattractive”. The illustration printed beside the letter is that of a boy with darkish complexion.

“The guide is not part of the textual content guides referred by the instruction division. It was introduced by the school alone. We have zero tolerance for functions which instill prejudices into the minds of pupils,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee informed reporters.

He claimed the two academics of a area municipality-operate university have been put less than suspension with instant effect on the basis of a preliminary investigation and stricter action would be taken in opposition to them later on.

Nevertheless the university is now shut mainly because of the lockdown, the matter came to light-weight when the father of a student of the faculty was educating him with the aid of that e-book. He informed other parents and the education division was apprised of the problem, resources reported.

