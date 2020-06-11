Woman Antebellum is altering its identify to Woman A

The group declared on Thursday that it will fall the word “Antebellum” from the name it has made use of due to the fact its development in 2006 and go by Woman A, a nickname it states admirers have prolonged applied.
The improve, the team claimed in a assertion, will come right after realizing the word’s affiliation to slavery.
“When we established out alongside one another virtually 14 decades back, we named our band following the southern ‘antebellum’ type household wherever we took our very first pics. As musicians, it reminded us of all the tunes born in the south that motivated us…southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of program place,” the band mentioned. “But we are regretful and ashamed to say that we did not choose into account the associations that weigh down this phrase referring to the interval of historical past ahead of the civil war, which includes slavery.”
The team, which is designed up of musicians Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, additional that they are, “are deeply sorry for the harm this has prompted and for any person who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued.”
“Resulting in discomfort was by no means our hearts’ intention, but it isn’t going to change the reality that certainly, it did just that,” they wrote. “So these days, we converse up and make a modify. We hope you will dig in and be part of us.”
The modify comes immediately after, they wrote, a period of “private reflection, band discussion, prayer and quite a few truthful discussions with some of our closest black pals and colleagues.”
“We have watched and listened extra than at any time these past handful of months, and our hears have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened huge to the injustices, inequality and biases black gals and adult males have normally confronted and keep on to confront each individual day,” they wrote. “Now, blindspots we did not even know existed have been discovered.”
The band vowed that their name modify is just the initially of lots of ways they will get in a determination to “practice antiracism.”
“We will carry on to teach ourselves, have really hard discussions and search the components of our hearts that need to have pruning — to increase into far better individuals, far better neighbors,” they wrote. “Our next outward step will be a donation to the equivalent justice initiative through Ladyaid. Our prayer is that if we lead by case in point…with humility, really like, empathy and action…we can be far better allies to all those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, though influencing our small children and generations to appear.”