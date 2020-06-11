Woman Antebellum is altering its identify to Woman A

The group declared on Thursday that it will fall the word “Antebellum” from the name it has made use of due to the fact its development in 2006 and go by Woman A, a nickname it states admirers have prolonged applied.

The improve, the team claimed in a assertion, will come right after realizing the word’s affiliation to slavery.

“When we established out alongside one another virtually 14 decades back, we named our band following the southern ‘antebellum’ type household wherever we took our very first pics. As musicians, it reminded us of all the tunes born in the south that motivated us…southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of program place,” the band mentioned. “But we are regretful and ashamed to say that we did not choose into account the associations that weigh down this phrase referring to the interval of historical past ahead of the civil war, which includes slavery.”

The team, which is designed up of musicians Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, additional that they are, “are deeply sorry for the harm this has prompted and for any person who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued.”