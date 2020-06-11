What George P. Bush’s endorsement of Donald Trump tells us about Republican politics

Regardless of who the elder Bushes plan to vote for, you will find little discussion that the family that has made two of the past a few Republican presidents does not just see eye-to-eye with the existing occupant of the White House — and vice versa.

“Oh bye (sic) the way, I appreciate the message from previous President Bush, but the place was he through Impeachment contacting for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be observed in talking up from the best Hoax in American history!”

The challenging emotions go way back again — as Trump has lengthy utilised the Bushes picture as the top insiders to burnish his possess outsider credentials.

“We require one more Bush in office about as considerably as we have to have Obama to have a 3rd time period,” Trump tweeted back again in 2013. “No a lot more Bushes!”

As the 2016 marketing campaign ramped up, Trump zeroed in on Jeb Bush, who was briefly considered the front-runner in the early days of the race, with relentless assaults on his loved ones legacy.

“The war in Iraq was a major, fat mistake,” Trump said in a discussion in February 2016. “They lied. They reported there were being weapons of mass destruction. There had been none.”

The Bush relatives fought again. “(Trump) doesn’t give numerous responses to how he would fix difficulties,” Barbara Bush, the former initial girl and mother of George and Jeb, explained to CNN in 2016. “He type of makes faces and says insulting items. He’s said horrible matters about women, awful factors about the army. I don’t recognize why men and women are for him, for that reason.”

Trump, simply because he is Trump, in no way apologized for all of the items he explained about Jeb and the Bush loved ones throughout the key. And the Bushes, though they were being quieter about their distaste for Trump, under no circumstances truly backed down possibly.

So why then would George P. Bush not only say he ideas to vote for Trump but also give a decidedly Trump-y estimate — “President Trump is the only thing standing in between The united states and socialism” — to a media group? Soon after all, Trump did repeatedly savage his father in deeply personal terms. And Trump retweeted (and then deleted) a tweet that study “#JebBush has to like the Mexican Illegals mainly because of his wife” through the campaign as properly. (Jeb Bush’s spouse and George P. Bush’s mother, Columba, is of Mexican descent.)

The reply? Politics, pure and basic.

And the easy actuality — that George P. is aware of — is that there is NO conceivable path to the Republican nomination for governor or lieutenant governor in Texas as everything fewer than a vocal Trump supporter and voter. For all his difficulties with the broader citizens — in Texas and nationally — Trump continues to be an totally revered determine amongst Texas Republicans, and it is really extremely tricky to envision that shifting in between now and 2022, even if the President comes up brief in his bid for a 2nd phrase this November.

It can be also not just that voters would rebel versus George P. It’s that Trump would relish the probability — no matter if in workplace or out of place of work — to stick it to the Bush family members just one more time by operating to continue to keep George P. from profitable a larger statewide business. (If you don’t consider Trump is vindictive more than enough to do just that, permit me refer you to, very well, his complete daily life.) So George P. is executing the only factor he can do to preserve his political upcoming: Standing in complete lockstep with Trump.

In executing so, George P. is backing a guy who put in extra than a year individually attacking his father, mom, uncle and grandfather at each and every turn.

Ah, politics. Not for the faint of coronary heart. Or tummy.