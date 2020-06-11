Two Missouri hairstylists who had coronavirus noticed 140 customers but no a single acquired contaminated

The customers and the stylists all wore encounter coverings, and the salon experienced set up other actions these kinds of as social distancing of chairs and staggered appointments, the Springfield-Greene County Health and fitness Department claimed this week.

Of the 140 shoppers and seven co-personnel likely exposed, 46 took checks that came back again destructive. All the other people ended up quarantined for the length of the coronavirus incubation time period. The 14-day incubation period has now handed with no new infections joined to the salon, county overall health officers mentioned.

During the quarantine, these who did not get examined acquired a simply call twice a day from overall health officers asking whether they experienced signs and symptoms similar to Covid-19, reported Kathryn Wall, a spokeswoman for the Springfield-Eco-friendly County Overall health Department.