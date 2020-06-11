Two London law enforcement officers attacked in ‘shocking’ incident in Hackney

Films posted to social media appeared to show a male officer getting pinned to the ground and kicked, right before a feminine officer intervenes. A squabble then plays out for all over a moment in between the two officers and a group of guys.
Wednesday’s incident has drawn a sharp response from the UK’s law enforcement affiliation and Property Secretary Priti Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the assault was “sickening, surprising & disgraceful.”
“We are not society’s punchbags,” the Metropolitan Police Federation’s chairman Ken Marsh additional in a assertion. “On this celebration our colleagues are thankfully only reporting insignificant injuries — but the fact is it could have been substantially even worse.”
The Metropolitan Police verified on Thursday that two guys have been arrested.
London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, claimed: “Assaults on our law enforcement will not be tolerated.” He additional: “These courageous officers had been performing their obligation and aiding the public — I wish them a fast recovery.”
Khan has supported the protests, which observed tens of 1000’s get to the streets in London and other United kingdom towns, but he condemned the tiny selection of demonstrators who have been included in tense scenes with officers.