Two London law enforcement officers attacked in ‘shocking’ incident in Hackney

Films posted to social media appeared to show a male officer getting pinned to the ground and kicked, right before a feminine officer intervenes. A squabble then plays out for all over a moment in between the two officers and a group of guys.

Wednesday’s incident has drawn a sharp response from the UK’s law enforcement affiliation and Property Secretary Priti Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the assault was “sickening, surprising & disgraceful.”

“We are not society’s punchbags,” the Metropolitan Police Federation’s chairman Ken Marsh additional in a assertion. “On this celebration our colleagues are thankfully only reporting insignificant injuries — but the fact is it could have been substantially even worse.”

The Metropolitan Police verified on Thursday that two guys have been arrested.