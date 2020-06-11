The ICC has licensed a probe into alleged war crimes and crimes versus humanity committed in Afghanistan by US armed forces, the Central Intelligence Company (CIA), and the Taliban.

On Thursday, Trump signed an government get aimed at concentrating on officers who are straight associated in the investigation.

“As section of President Donald J. Trump’s steadfast commitment to preserving American support users and defending our nationwide sovereignty, the President has approved financial sanctions towards International Prison Courtroom officers directly engaged with any effort and hard work to investigate or prosecute United States personnel with out the consent of the United States,” White Residence Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany mentioned in a assertion. “The President has also licensed the growth of visa restrictions against Worldwide Prison Court docket officials and their family members.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported the financial sanctions would be established on a case by scenario basis. He also said the visa limits would include family associates of the specific officials.