Trump authorizes sanctions from Global Prison Court docket

On Thursday, Trump signed an government get aimed at concentrating on officers who are straight associated in the investigation.
“As section of President Donald J. Trump’s steadfast commitment to preserving American support users and defending our nationwide sovereignty, the President has approved financial sanctions towards International Prison Courtroom officers directly engaged with any effort and hard work to investigate or prosecute United States personnel with out the consent of the United States,” White Residence Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany mentioned in a assertion. “The President has also licensed the growth of visa restrictions against Worldwide Prison Court docket officials and their family members.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported the financial sanctions would be established on a case by scenario basis. He also said the visa limits would include family associates of the specific officials.
“It offers us no joy to punish them, but we cannot let ICC officers and their households to arrive to the United States to store, journey, and or else get pleasure from American freedoms as these very same officers find to prosecute the defender of these really freedoms,” Pompeo mentioned at the Point out Division Thursday.
