Roger Federer will overlook the rest of 2020 just after harm setback

The 20-time grand slam winner had been recovering from surgical procedures he underwent in February but suffered a setback in his pursuit of physical fitness a number of weeks back.

“I had to have an further fast arthroscopic treatment on my ideal knee,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Now, significantly like I did primary up to the 2017 time, I system to just take the essential time to be 100% ready to participate in at my best stage.

“I will be lacking my lovers and the tour dearly but I will search ahead to observing everybody back on tour at the get started of the 2021 time.”