Robert Baden-Powell: United kingdom council to take out statue of Scouts founder

The statue, which was set up in 2008, will be removed on Thursday, said nearby authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council in a assertion.

“We acknowledge the differing sights of the everyday living actions of Baden-Powell and want to create time for all sights to be aired, and to minimise the possibility of any community disorder or delinquent conduct that could crop up were being the statue to stay in situ,” it reported.

The Dorset County Scouts team supports the elimination, the council included.

Vikki Slade, BCP council leader, named for discussions on the long term of the statue.