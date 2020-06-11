Olympics: IOC pledges to operate with athletes on enjoyable protest plan

Present-day IOC pointers ban any form of protest at the Olympics, which include taking a knee, raising a fist or refusing to comply with protocol at medal ceremonies.

Nonetheless, the dying of George Floyd in Minneapolis past month, which has prompted demonstrations throughout the US and all around the planet, has noticed some sporting bodies rethink protests bans.

“The IOC Government Board supports the initiative of the IOC Athletes’ Commission to check out unique approaches of how Olympic athletes can specific their support for the rules enshrined in the Olympic constitution, which includes at the time of the Olympic Online games, and respecting the Olympic spirit, ” IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.