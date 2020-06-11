Malcolm Jenkins says NFL won’t get it proper until finally they apologize to Colin Kaepernick

Speaking to CBS This Morning on Tuesday, the 12-yr NFL veteran mentioned the league hasn’t but “gotten it suitable.”

“Right up until they apologize specially to Colin Kaepernick or assign him to a group, I you should not believe that they will conclusion up on the ideal side of heritage,” he reported.

Kaepernick, the previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has been unsigned to a group since 2017, immediately after he started kneeling through the countrywide anthem to protest police brutality.

Subsequent the dying of George Floyd very last month, hundreds — the two protesters and police officers — have taken a knee in the course of demonstrations across the US.