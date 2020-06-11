Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow supplying their social media more than to black voices for #ShareTheMicNow

That is part of the mission assertion powering the social media marketing campaign #ShareTheMicNow.

On Wednesday, many popular white women like Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Kourtney Kardashian are turning their social media accounts above to black activists, stars and content creators for the working day.

The Instagram marketing campaign was conceived by Endeavor main advertising officer Bozoma Saint John, author/podcast host Luvvie Ajayi Jones, writer/Alongside one another Increasing founder Glennon Doyle and Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet.

According to a push launch, the marketing campaign seeks “to enlarge Black gals and the vital do the job that they’re executing in order to catalyze the improve that will only appear when we definitely listen to each and every other’s voices.”