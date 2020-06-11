Glass Window Bridge and Eleuthera’s showstopping sights in the Bahamas

Glass Window Bridge and Eleuthera's showstopping sights in the Bahamas

Eleuthera, Bahamas (CNN) — Pleasant and unassuming, the Bahamian island of Eleuthera offers languid, daydreamy, toes-in-the-sand, drink-in-hand getaways.

The sinuous island — with a title taken from the Greek term for liberty — is also audaciously very good seeking.

Superior cliffs braced against the Atlantic line the eastern shore. To the west, apparent aqua water laps sugary beach locations and low rocky coastline.

Blissful normal temperatures vary from the lower 70s F in winter season to the small 80s F in summertime.

And a single main road operates the length of Eleuthera, which stretches 110 miles but is only two miles across at its widest position.

Spectacular pure functions are discovered up and down the island, with some of the most eye-catching sights at its narrowest and southernmost factors.

A research in contrasts

The Glass Window Bridge spans a sliver of land separating the deep blue Atlantic from the Bight of Eleuthera.

Deborah Brunswick and Craig Waxman/CNN

Found on the skinniest element of Eleuthera, the Glass Window Bridge stretches throughout just a 30-foot sliver of land separating the dark, churning waters of the Atlantic Ocean from the sleek turquoise shallows of the Bight of Eleuthera.

The distinction is arresting, specifically from the air. With sturdy footwear, you can climb the rugged karst hill earlier mentioned the bridge for a wider perspective up and down the slender island and throughout the two bodies of water.

Violent storms have extended due to the fact washed absent a natural stone arch that when stood on the web-site of modern concrete bridge. But American artist Winslow Homer was ready to seize the arch in his circa 1885 painting “Glass Window.”

Tough climate and large sea swells can direct to bridge closures and unsafe circumstances, so it truly is finest to avoid the place when disorders are bad.

Soaking up character

The Queen's Bath is a series of natural pools carved into rock by the pounding Atlantic.

The Queen’s Bathtub is a sequence of all-natural pools carved into rock by the pounding Atlantic.

Marnie Hunter/CNN

About a fifty percent mile south of the Glass Window Bridge, you will find a different stunner effectively value a check out.

The Queen’s Bath is a series of normal swimming pools carved into rock by hundreds of years of pounding surf on the wild Atlantic facet of Eleuthera.

The surf washes into the swimming pools for a refreshing dip when outside temperatures are warm but not blazing hot. When it will get hotter, the pools are warmed by the sunshine to a bath-like temperature.

It really is greatest to take a look at when the tide is relatively low and to skip it altogether when the surf is tough. The rocky “bathtub” surfaces are quite sharp and h2o sneakers or tennis shoes are a must.

Both equally the bridge and the baths are about a 15-moment generate from North Eleuthera Airport, which all through normal vacation situations welcomes immediate flights from Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Castaway isolation, although it lasts

On an island that features additional than its fair share of stunning beach locations, you will find a extra-complicated-to-reach stretch of sand that warrants the added energy.

About two hours south of the Glass Window Bridge, on Eleuthera’s southernmost tip, Lighthouse Seaside offers the kind of island isolation highlighted in the most seductive screen savers.

A Jeep or SUV is most effective for navigating the rocky, unpaved highway.

The payoff? Miles of powdery pink sand on the Atlantic aspect of the island. An old lighthouse sits on the limestone towering previously mentioned the ocean, and terrific snorkeling and lovely vistas in excess of Half Moon Cay increase to the spot’s enchanting remoteness.

