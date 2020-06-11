David Oyelowo joins Oprah Winfrey’s city corridor particular to discuss about police brutality

In “Very own Spotlight: The place Do We Go From Right here,” the actor, who portrayed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma,” clarifies that mainly because he is of Nigerian descent, he has dealt with racism during his lifetime.

He admits to problems he is produced, these types of as wondering racism was a matter of “the earlier,” and advising his son to not get “confrontational” with law enforcement officers if ever in a predicament with them.

Oyelowo stated that when he saw that George Floyd was not resisting arrest when remaining taken into custody by Minneapolis law enforcement, he realized the trouble of police brutality is even even worse than he believed.

“I had designed the blunder of contemplating that items would be diverse for my son. I say blunder mainly because I had viewed things progress in some approaches. And then the knee on the neck is so symbolic of so much,” he explained. “It is really one thing I didn’t notice that I experienced internalized in a way that would make it tough for me to operate. I failed to know how deep the wounds ended up. I have used so a great deal of the last two weeks crying.”