Condé Nast’s Matt Duckor resigns amid racial bias grievances

Cory Weinberg by June 11, 2020 Companies
Condé Nast's Matt Duckor resigns amid racial bias complaints

A top Condé Nast video editor has resigned in excess of issues of racial bias in the office — marking the publishing giant’s 2nd higher-profile departure in recent times about racial problems.

Matt Duckor, head of Condé Nast Entertainment’s speedy-increasing life-style video clip programming, stepped down amid allegations that he did not attribute folks of color in Bon Appétit Check Kitchen area videos and didn’t spend them as considerably as white workforce — if at all.

Bon Appétit Editor-in-Main Adam Rapoport stepped down on Monday right after an Instagram publish of him in brownface surfaced amid a employees uproar in excess of pay back disparities.

“diversity is a joke to @matttduckor and leadership @bonapetit and @condenast,” tweeted @noahabamz on June 9. “Matt ought to stage down from his leadership job to assure BIPOC and the Bon Appetit Check Kitchen are paid out for their operate and so authentic variety can occur at Conde.”

Duckor’s resignation also will come as some old tweets resurfaced that have been criticized as becoming homophobic. In one, Duckor posted, “Gay adult men use the gym as a spot to socialize and to have top secret liaisons in the bogs. Operating OUT IS SO Homosexual.”

In another post, he tweeted, “Dude singing along with John Mayer even though I wait around for my sandwich. Homosexual.”

Brendan Bryant @bd_bryant tweeted that “as a former #Condenast employee (tech aspect) and member of @bonappetit the biases are not just at BA but at every single model. there are people who are even far more liable, but it commences with management at Conde Nast.”

Condé Nast held a virtual city hall on Tuesday to handle considerations.

And as Website page 6 documented Tuesday, even Vogue Editor-in-main Anna Wintour, the company’s artistic director, issued an apology for “mistakes” produced in her 32-year career for not “finding strategies to give house to black editors, writers, photographers, designers.”

She also acknowledged publishing illustrations or photos that were “hurtful and intolerant.”

The corporation experienced no comment at press time on the most recent departure.

