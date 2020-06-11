Anna Kendrick compares filming ‘Twilight’ to surviving a ‘hostage situation’

Kendrick, who appeared in 4 of the franchise’s motion pictures, recalled “becoming so chilly and miserable” while filming the very first film in Portland, Oregon.

“I just try to remember my Converse currently being absolutely soaked via and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a truly wonderful team of individuals and I’m positive that we would be pals at a distinctive time, but I want to murder all people,” she laughed.

“While it was also kind of bonding. There was like a little something about it, like you go by some trauma function, like you imagine people today who endure like a hostage circumstance and you might be form of bonded for daily life.”