US Soccer kneeling ban may be repealed

The federation’s board of directors options to discuss the new coverage Tuesday and a formal vote is predicted Friday. If authorised, the plan would acquire immediate influence, but will also want to be approved at the subsequent yearly common conference following year.

CNN has arrived at out to US Soccer but has not acquired a reaction.

The coverage banning gamers from kneeling for the duration of the anthem was handed in reaction to US women’s national group midfielder Megan Rapinoe’s kneeling for the Countrywide Anthem right before a 2016 match against Thailand.

“All folks representing a Federation nationwide staff shall stand respectfully during the taking part in of nationwide anthems at any function in which the Federation is represented,” coverage 604-1 states.