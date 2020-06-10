UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ confirmed in Abu Dhabi

But, quick ahead two months, and he has accomplished the unthinkable. White announced on Tuesday that UFC’s “Combat Island” will be Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The island will host 4 gatherings, which includes the fork out-per-look at celebration UFC 251, between July 11 and July 25.

To guarantee it is a safe and sound natural environment in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Tradition and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will seal off the approximately 10-sq.-mile (25 km) island, which will include things like an arena, lodge, teaching services, and dining institutions.

Entry to this “safety zone” will be permitted only to UFC athletes, their coaches, UFC workers and other event personnel.