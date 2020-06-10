UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ confirmed in Abu Dhabi

The island will host 4 gatherings, which includes the fork out-per-look at celebration UFC 251, between July 11 and July 25.
To guarantee it is a safe and sound natural environment in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Tradition and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will seal off the approximately 10-sq.-mile (25 km) island, which will include things like an arena, lodge, teaching services, and dining institutions.
Entry to this “safety zone” will be permitted only to UFC athletes, their coaches, UFC workers and other event personnel.
“Abu Dhabi has been an astounding locale to keep fights above the previous ten several years and it is the fantastic put for these situations.
“The infrastructure we are making will be this kind of a as soon as-in-a-lifetime option for the fighters that is under no circumstances been accomplished just before — from the arena, the private instruction facility, and the Octagon on the island — it is really heading to be an experience that none of us will ever fail to remember.”
The display goes on
Due to the fact the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, White has been eager to host fights as soon as achievable.
However, to accommodate his international fighters who have struggled to enter the US mainly because of travel limits, White has been on the hunt for an global location.
UFC and Abu Dhabi have experienced shut ties for a extensive time, with Yas Island web hosting its to start with event in 2010. Most recently, it hosted UFC 242 in September 2019, headlined by a lightweight title fight concerning Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.
“This yr, Abu Dhabi has effectively tested its ability to tackle all troubles and encourage the perfectly-currently being of its people and inhabitants and right now, we are in this article to showcase the best that our capital has to offer you, as we appear ahead to opening our doors at the time yet again to the earth.”
UFC 251 will feature 3 championship bouts, which include a headline battle between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title.
It will also element featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s rematch against Max Holloway and Petr Yan against Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title.